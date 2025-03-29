Although upset with JuJu Watkins' injury, Lindsay Gottlieb does not want to see fans aiming their anger at Mississippi State's Chandler Prater. While Prater was involved in the play that hurt the USC basketball star, Gottlieb does not believe the fifth-year senior had any desire to cause the injury.

Gottlieb said that she appreciates the passion of USC's fan base, but Prater does not deserve any potential hate on social media. The fourth-year head coach said she saw Prater just “playing basketball” and being nothing more than an unfortunate part of a miserable situation.

“There was nothing to me that looked like it had any intent to hurt her,” Gottlieb said, via ESPN's Alexa Philippou. “I understand people being sad that [JuJu Watkins is] hurt, but nobody in our camp feels like there was any type of attack on her and would not support any type of online bullying or things of that nature. [Chandler Prater is] a young person who was playing basketball too, and I'm sure did not want any part of a negative situation that it turned out to be.”

The injury occurred as Watkins drove to the basket on a fastbreak early in the first quarter. A slight bump from Prater caused Wakins' right knee to buckle beneath her, causing the sophomore to writhe on the court in visible pain.

In Watkins' absence, first-team All-Big 10 forward Kiki Iriafen took over the game for the Trojans. Iriafen came up one rebound short of a massive double-double, ending the game with 36 points, nine rebounds, two assists and two blocks in the win.

Lindsay Gottlieb continues to lead USC without JuJu Watkins

Even without Watkins, USC went on to beat Mississippi State 96-59 and advance to the Sweet Sixteen. The Trojans will face Kansas State in the Regional 4 semifinals with a chance to advance to the Elite Eight.

In its first two NCAA Tournament games, USC has marched on without trouble, winning by an average of 41.5 points. However, without Watkins, they are now only favored to beat Kansas State by 1.5 points. The injury also significantly decreased the team's championship odds, with No. 2 seed UConn now the heavy favorite to come out of Regional 4.

Arguably the biggest star in women's college basketball, Watkins' absence takes a lot of excitement out of the remaining tournament games. Many were anticipating another heavyweight battle between USC and UConn in the Elite Eight, a matchup that will now have significantly less meaning if it still transpires.