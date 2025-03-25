USC women's basketball coach Lindsay Gottlieb addressed her players with an emotional and inspiring locker room speech following a dominant 96-59 second-round win over Mississippi State in the NCAA Tournament, a win that was overshadowed by a serious injury to star guard JuJu Watkins.

Watkins, an Associated Press All-American and leading scorer for the top-seeded Trojans, exited the game just five minutes into the first quarter after suffering a torn ACL in her right knee. The injury occurred on a fast break as Watkins planted her leg and collapsed to the floor. She was carried off the court and later ruled out for the remainder of the tournament.

Despite the emotional blow, USC advanced to the Sweet 16 for the second consecutive year. In the locker room after the win, Gottlieb praised her team for rallying together in the absence of their leader.

Southern California Head Coach Lindsay Gottlieb addresses the locker room after their Second Round win 🙌#MarchMadness x @USCWBB pic.twitter.com/8rlcfYjhqN — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessWBB) March 25, 2025

“Grateful you guys had my back, you had each other's back, you had Ju's back. The fans had your back. We were a team,” Gottlieb said in a video shared on X, formerly Twitter, by the women's NCAA March Madness social media account. “We were drop, drop, drop. And then the tidal wave ocean came. And I will never forget this game for as long as I live.”

USC women's basketball forward Kiki Iriafen stepped up with a season-high 36 points, and the team held Mississippi State to just 26% shooting. The win improved the Trojans' record to 30-3 on the season.

“We didn't want to let her down,” Iriafen told ESPN's Holly Rowe, via Paolo Uggetti of ESPN. “We just want to keep dancing, so whatever it takes is what I wanted to do. I think it just shows our toughness.”

Watkins, who averaged 24.6 points, seven rebounds and 3.5 assists this season, was the driving force behind USC’s success. The sophomore has scored 1,709 career points, the second-most by any player in Division I history through two seasons.

“I think as an athlete you're good at compartmentalizing,” guard Talia von Oelhoffen said. “Obviously Ju is a lot for the team, but we have a lot of talent, we have a lot of depth and I don't think we're shaken by losing one player no matter who it is.”

Gottlieb encouraged her players to carry the same energy and unity into the Trojan's Sweet 16 matchup in Spokane, Washington, despite Watkins' absence.

“We don’t change our goals,” Gottlieb said. “But we give a little extra energy, you know, for what she would bring. Anytime one man is down, we step up for one another, because that's who we are … You guys did something really special today that is more to me than just the Sweet 16. I have to tell you how incredibly proud I am of the way you stepped up for one another.”