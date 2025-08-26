The University of South Carolina Salkehatchie has entered a historic partnership with Urban Edge Network (UEN), a 24-hour streaming network that recently expanded its college sports broadcasting efforts with the expansion of their coverage of the NAIA. With this agreement, USC Salkehatchie becomes the first NJCAA member to secure a streaming deal with UEN.

USC Salkehatchie has made history as the first NJCAA school to partner with Urban Edge Network for streaming. This deal gives Salkehatchie fans, families, and alumni free access to live games, highlights, and exclusive content, making it easier than ever to cheer on the Indians from anywhere in the world.

“This is an incredible opportunity for our athletic program and our institution,” said USC Salkehatchie Athletic Director Chris Brown. “Urban Edge Network has a reputation for delivering high-quality, accessible content, and we are thrilled to be at the forefront of this movement for NJCAA schools. Our fans, families, and alumni will now have the ability to watch our games live, which is a game-changer for our community and for our recruiting efforts.”

“USC Salkehatchie is making history with this partnership, and we are proud to walk alongside them,” said Hardy L. Pelt, Founding Member and Chief New Officer of UEN. “Our mission has always been to support and elevate underserved sports properties, giving student-athletes, fans, and alumni a stage to shine while also connecting those programs with brands eager to grow their market share in these vibrant communities. This is more than streaming—it’s about building ecosystems of opportunity.”