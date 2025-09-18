The Vanderbilt Commodores experienced a major turnaround in just one season under new head coach Mark Byington. After seven straight years of missing the NCAA Tournament, and five losing seasons in that time frame, the Commodores reached the postseason, albeit losing in the round of 64. The success seems to have gotten noticed by potential prospects as Vanderbilt landed their second four-star recruit this week in Jackson Sheffield, as per Joe Tipton of On3 Sports.

Sheffield’s commitment to Vanderbilt gives the Commodores only the second four-star recruit since Mark Byington took over ahead of the 2024-25 season. Ethan Mgbako is the Commodores other four-star recruit, who joins Sheffield as Vanderbilt’s two commits so far from the class of 2026.

Sheffield, who will be entering his senior year at Hoover High School in Alabama, was considered one of the top center prospects in the country. Following his commitment, he spoke about how it was the coaching staff that really endeared him to Vanderbilt.

“The coaching staff expressed a commitment to me as a player and as a student. I’ve gotten to know Coach B [Byington], Coach Cremins, and the other coaches very well over the past few months. My visit to Vanderbilt sealed the deal because they showed me how I would fit into their basketball program and how they would develop me,” Sheffield said.

While Sheffield and Mgbako will not join the Commodores until the 2026-27 season, Vanderbilt and Byington are hoping to build on last season’s initial success. In the immediacy, the team will have to figure out how to replace Jason Edwards who entered the transfer portal. Edwards was the team’s leading scorer last season.

Thankfully for Vanderbilt, they have eight incoming players from the transfer portal to help bolster their roster in George Kimble III, Duke Miles, Tyler Harris, AK Okereke, Mike James, Frankie Collins, Mason Nicholson and Jalen Washington.