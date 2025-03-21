VCU basketball is now watching the future of Ryan Odom unfold. The Rams fell to BYU 80-71 Thursday to open March Madness. Now many across the college basketball universe, including VCU, are wondering what becomes of the head coach.

Odom has risen as a popular name across the coaching landscape. The 50-year-old addressed his pending future after the game, per Zach Joachim of the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

“When asked about links to other jobs in postgame press conference today, VCU coach Ryan Odom said thank you, but he will not address reports right now. Stuck to questions about the game,” Joachim posted on X.

Still, Odom will likely hear his phone buzzing with athletic directors on the other line.

VCU HC Ryan Odom mentioned for multiple openings

The NCAA basketball landscape comes with multiple highly intriguing openings. Including one that just opened Thursday at Virginia.

In fact, Virginia basketball reporter Preston Willett teased Odom taking over the Cavaliers job by posting a past photo of him wearing a UVA shirt.

VCU exits the NCAA Tournament and the clock starts now for UVA and Ryan Odom… pic.twitter.com/T8vA0i3jUo — Preston Willett (@PrestonWillett) March 20, 2025 Expand Tweet

Odom would take over for two different coaches in Charlottesville if brought over: Interim head coach Ron Sanchez and national title winner Tony Bennett — the latter stepping down on the eve of the 2024-25 season.

But UVA isn't the only high-profile opening. Villanova is one of the more high-profile open jobs. Odom is linked to Villanova. The Big East program fired Kyle Neptune after three seasons.

Odom comes with extensive east coast ties that make him intriguing for both Virginia and ‘Nova. He currently coaches in the Old Dominion State. But he's also familiar with the DMV (Washington D.C., Maryland, Virginia) region from his time coaching Maryland-Baltimore County. That includes leading UMBC to the stunning No. 16 seed upset over Bennett's top-ranked Cavaliers team of the 2017-18 NCAA Tournament.

Iowa and Texas rise as two more major openings — the latter university set to open its head coaching job up in the coming days. Odom is even mentioned as a possibility for UNLV, having coached in the Mountain West before at Utah State.

VCU will likely know in the coming week what becomes of its second-season head coach. The BYU loss may have become his final game with the Rams and he could be heading toward his sixth head coaching gig of his career elsewhere.