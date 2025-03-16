UNLV basketball created the newest head coaching opening Saturday afternoon. Kevin Kruger is out despite leading a 76-55 mark with the Rebels. His departure opens up one of the more attractive west regional jobs, and will likely attract multiple candidates.

UNLV athletic director Erick Harper confirmed the leadership change on X. Kruger joins a growing list of ousted coaches ranging from Fran McCaffrey at Iowa plus Kyle Neptune at Villanova. He was even UNLV's last remaining link from the Rebels' impressive run under his father Lon Kruger.

The son, who played at UNLV, proved he can win in Sin City with a record 21 games above .500. However, he never led UNLV to a March Madness appearance — prompting his dismissal. Furthermore, UNLV watched the rest of the Mountain West Conference deliver multiple entries into the NCAA Tournament while UNLV got forced to watch.

This job will no doubt attract fast rising assistants looking for a place to start. But, UNLV is more for a current or past head coach. Kruger's firing means Harper must find a more established coach who can lift the program out of mediocrity. Here are five candidates to watch, including past national champion winners.

Tony Bennett, former Virginia head coach

Yes indeed, that Tony Bennett. The one who guided Virginia to multiple No. 1 rankings and the 2018-19 national title. Also the same Bennett who abruptly retired before this season.

But expect Bennett to field phone calls. Who knows, maybe he used this year to recharge himself and will listen for the right opportunity.

Hiring Bennett becomes a massive slam dunk for UNLV. He stepped down because Bennett admitted he couldn't handle the changing climate of college basketball. But he'd take over a mid-major program and potential sleeping giant here. Plus a job with less pressure compared to what he faced in Charlottesville. Furthermore, Bennett is a west regional guy — having coached at Washington State before UVA.

Jay Wright, former Villanova head coach

Throwing in another past national title winning head coach. Except Jay Wright comes with past UNLV ties.

Wright spent 1992 to 1994 as an assistant for the Rebels. That was under Rollie Massimino — his former Villanova mentor.

Wright may be done with coaching at 63. But the two-time national title winner knows this university well. Don't be shocked if UNLV dials his number.

Eric Olen, UC San Diego

Time to unveil the first dark horse contender. Yet a fast riser who makes lots of sense for UNLV.

Eric Olen led a 15-game winning streak into the Big West title game. And he's pulled the feat in UC San Diego's first year of NCAA Division I eligibility for conference tournaments and March Madness. Olen also owns a 237-118 record as head coach.

Unfortunately for Olen, he's in a conference where winning the regular season title doesn't guarantee a NCAA Tournament berth. He'd have a stronger chance of making the big dance by taking the leap to the Mountain West. The 44-year-old is likely going to hear his name called a lot during this coaching cycle.

Rodney Terry, Texas

Rodney Terry is facing turbulence at Texas. Many around the program believe he won't return following this season's underwhelming results.

Terry is confident the Longhorns will be a tournament team. But if he becomes available, UNLV should capitalize for one prime reason.

The 56-year-old knows the MWC quite well. He led Fresno State to its last March Madness appearance in 2015-16. Terry since led two NCAA tourney appearance including the Elite Eight bid of 2022-23. Harper shouldn't hesitate to make a run at Terry if Texas relieves him.

Ryan Odum, VCU

UNLV can turn to another successful MWC head coach outside of Terry. Odum looks like he'll garner coaching offers elsewhere.

The Rams are 27-6 and will hear their name called on Selection Sunday. But he went 44-25 at Utah State in just two seasons there.

He produced one other March Madness qualifier in UMBC (his Maryland-Baltimore County team made history by becoming the first No. 16 seed to win a game). But Odum gets presented with more fertile recruiting grounds plus glistening facilities compared to VCU and USU if he pivots back west.