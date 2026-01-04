Acaden Lewis broke down how the transition to college basketball has been for him following the Villanova Wildcats' 85-67 win over the Butler Bulldogs on Saturday afternoon.

Lewis is going through the freshman campaign of his collegiate career. He stood out as one of the top prospects in the 2025 class, originally siding with Kentucky before switching to Villanova last Spring.

Lewis continues to make strides as he completes the transition from high school ball to the college level. That much was the case in the Wildcats' conference matchup against the Bulldogs. In 36 minutes of action, he finished with a stat line of 12 points, six assists, five rebounds, five steals, and a block. He shot 5-of-9 from the field and 2-of-3 from the free-throw line.

“It hasn't been seamless; it took a few games. I started against BYU, and I didn't play very well, and the size is different, the length is a little different, the speed of the game. So I'm still adjusting. But this is why I'm at Villanova. I'm playing 30-plus minutes every game, so I'm actively figuring it out. And I really appreciate the staff for that. The other players in the team always keeping my head up, Devin Askew, he's like a big brother to me. He's always around. He's always saying positive things to me. So it wasn't seamless, but we're figuring it out. Hopefully the game keeps slowing down for me throughout the season,” Lewis said during his postgame interview with Andy Katz.

Hear from @AcadenLewis following the 85-67 victory over Butler! pic.twitter.com/XUXsWRxSUP — Villanova MBB (@NovaMBB) January 3, 2026

How Acaden Lewis, Villanova played against Butler

Acaden Lewis is progressing through his freshman year while Villanova tries to impress in conference play after its win over Butler.

It took some time for the Wildcats to get the ball, even trailing 33-30 at halftime. Despite this, they boomed in the second half by torching the Bulldogs' defense for 55 points while holding their offense to 34 points.

Five players scored in double-digits for Villanova in the win, including Lewis. Bryce Lindsay led the way with 18 points, two assists, one rebound, and a steal. He shot 7-of-13 overall, including 3-of-7 from beyond the arc. Matt Hodge came next with 17 points and five rebounds, Duke Brennan had 15 points and 10 rebounds, while Tyler Perkins provided 12 points and seven rebounds.

The Wildcats will look forward to their next matchup, being at home. They host the Creighton Blue Jays on Jan. 7 at 7:30 p.m. ET.