The Villanova basketball team is under new management this season. First-year head coach Kevin Willard is working with a new club this season, and going through some growing pains. The Villanova coach expects his group to mature together though like great wine, with time.

“If you wait three years and you let it age and let it mature, it’s usually really, really good,” Willard said about wine while comparing it to his team, per Big 5 Hoops.

Villanova coach Kevin Willard compared the struggles of his young players against St. John’s to a bottle of wine that hasn’t aged. “If you wait three years and you let it age and let it mature, it’s usually really, really good.” Question @GriffinFloyd62 Full Q&A⬇️ pic.twitter.com/nwEMkxB0RN — Aaron Bracy (@Aaron_Bracy) January 18, 2026

Willard made the comments after Villanova lost to St. John's on Saturday, 86-79. The Wildcats fell to 14-4 on the season with the loss. Villanova allowed 50 second-half points to St. John's, which ended up costing them the game.

Willard joined Villanova for the 2025-26 season, after spending three years at Maryland. He led the Terrapins to the NCAA tournament twice. He also coached at Seton Hall and Iona. Willard also took the Pirates to the NCAA tournament multiple times.

Kevin Willard hopes to return Villanova to the NCAA tournament

The Wildcats struggled in recent years, after Jay Wright decided to retire. Willard came in with the directive to turn Villanova once again into a power in the Big East.

Things have gone well for the coach in his first season. Villanova basketball is near the top of the Big East standings, but a loss on Saturday to St. John's keeps them away from first place.

Villanova may be a young team, but the Wildcats clearly have talent. This season the squad is led by Bryce Lindsay, who is averaging close to 15 points per game. The squad currently has five players averaging double-figures in scoring.

The Wildcats will need that production to continue in order to make it to March Madness. Villanova hasn't made the NCAA tournament since the 2021-2022 season, which was Wright's last with the school.

Villanova next plays Georgetown on Wednesday. The Wildcats are 5-2 in the Big East this season, after losing to St. John's.