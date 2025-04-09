New Villanova basketball head coach Kevin Willard did not have a smooth exit from the Maryland basketball program, but he is excited about the opportunities he has with his new program. He was asked to highlight the advantage that Villanova basketball has in the transfer portal era, and he spoke about the various advantages that the program provides.

“I don't think I have enough time for that, Katie,” Kevin Willard said, via Villanovan Sports. “Because I think there's so many things that make this place special. History, location, being a part of Philadelphia sports, the university itself, getting a great education, the alumni base. I think we were up in New York last night with over 400 people. I got to meet just about everyone. I think there's so many special parts of this job, this university. And I'll say the strongest part is the fact that the former players have as strong of a brotherhood as I've ever seen anywhere I've ever gone. And to be perfectly honest with you, that's the biggest sell, is those guys and the brotherhood that they've created. I think that will last a lifetime.”

New men's basketball head coach Kevin Willard's answer to our question about why he thinks Villanova is an attractive destination for players in the transfer portal: "history, location, being a part of Philadelphia sports, the University itself, getting a great education…" pic.twitter.com/y0FFScNKvP — Villanovan Sports (@NovanSports) April 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

Villanova basketball has the resources to field a competitive program, and bringing in Willard, a coach with Big East experience, should be a good combination on paper.

Willard also mentioned the relationships that Villanova players have. That can be seen in the NBA, with players like Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, Mikal Bridges and Donte DiVincenzo. It also goes back to older players like Kyle Lowry, who still has a connection to the program to this day.

It will be interesting to see how Willard fares. He has gotten right to work in the transfer portal since taking the job, but there is more work to be done to field a competitive team next season.