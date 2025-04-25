New Villanova Wildcats head coach Kevin Willard made a solid addition to the team's roster by landing Devin Askew from the California Golden Bears.

Askew announced his transfer to the Wildcats on Friday, per On3 insider Joe Tipton. He leaves the Golden Bears after two seasons, averaging 18.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game this past campaign.

He will join the fourth team of his collegiate career, having represented Kentucky, Texas and California throughout five years. When he joins the Golden Bears, he will prepare for the sixth season of his career, meaning he has one year of eligibility remaining.

247Sports views him as a three-star guard with an 88 rating. He ranks 65th among the best point guards in the country and 359th overall. He also used to be a four-star player coming out of high school, being seventh at both his position and among players in the state of California.

What's next for Villanova after adding Devin Askew

It's a big boost for Kevin Willard and the Villanova Wildcats, getting an experienced guard who can produce in multiple ways on the court.

“Great body control and change of pace with enough of a burst. Dangerous three-point shooter with ability to score at all three levels. Has the ball on a string as a handler. Loves hesitation move going right and has a sharp pull up jumper going left. Accurate passer who can deliver on the move and while under duress,” 247Sports' basketball scout Jerry Meyer said in 2018, comparing Askew to Trey Burke.

Willard continues to progress through the 2025 offseason as he builds his first roster as Villanova's head coach. He left Maryland after three seasons, coming off a run to the Sweet 16 of the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

Villanova will look to improve from a 2024-25 season in which they finished with a 21-15 overall record, having gone 11-9 in Big East Play. They averaged 74 points on 46% from the field, including 39% from beyond the arc. As a result, they beat opponents by a margin of 5.8 points per game.

They lost to UConn in the quarterfinals of the Big East Tournament. However, they accepted a bid to the inaugural College Basketball Crown, reaching the semifinals before losing 104-98 to UCF.