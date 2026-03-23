Finally, the first trailer for Disney's live-action remake of Moana has been released, and that means fans have an official look at Dwayne Johnson's return as Maui.

After voicing the character in two feature films, Johnson brings the character to life in the live-action remake, long hair and all. This has garnered a mixed response from fans.

First look at Dwayne Johnson as Maui in the live-action ‘MOANA’ remake. pic.twitter.com/dbESOgU78v — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 23, 2026 Expand Tweet

Discussing Film posted a screenshot of Johnson in the movie. Fans were ready with jokes, with one posting a picture of Maui in animated form, saying, “Live-action was a mistake[.] Some things are better left animated.”

Another joked that the “girlfriend” of Johnson's live-action Maui was his former WWE rival, John Cena, more specifically, as his merman from Barbie.

A different X user posted a picture of a rock (Johnson's WWE ring name) with a wig on. While it didn't have a caption, the picture spoke louder than words.

Did any of the original Moana cast return in the live-action remake besides Dwayne Johnson?

Johnson is the only major cast member returning for Disney's live-action adaptation of Moana. He voices Maui in the animated movies.

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Given how recent the animated movies are (the first came out in 2016, and the second came out in 2024), it's somewhat surprising that Disney wanted to remake it so quickly, especially given Moana 2's success. It grossed over $1 billion at the box office, which is more than $350 million more than its predecessor.

At least Jared Bush returned to co-write the script with Dana Ledoux Miller. While Bush wrote the first Moana movie's script by himself, he was joined by Miller for the sequel. Now, they've teamed up to rework the first script for live-action.

Catherine Laga'aia will play Moana in the live-action movie. Previously, Auli'i Cravalho voiced the character in the two animated feature films.

The Moana live-action remake is set to be released on July 10. It was directed by Thomas Kail, who previously directed Lin-Manuel Miranda's productions of In the Heights and Hamilton.

Moana will be released on July 10.