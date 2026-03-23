The New York Giants already look much improved compared to the 2025 season. New York hired John Harbaugh at head coach, which should improve the on-field product this fall. New York just made another free agency acquisition to bolster their defensive line depth.

The Giants have signed defensive tackle Sam Roberts to a one-year contract, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Roberts joined the NFL as a sixth-round pick by the Patriots back in 2022. He played in 12 games for New England before being released ahead of the 2024 season.

Roberts joined Chicago's practice squad three days later, but was ultimately released in October. He then joined the Panthers and was eventually elevated from the practice squad in December. But Roberts was cut again before the 2025 season and ended up spending time on Atlanta's practice squad.

Things improved in Atlanta as Roberts appeared in five games and recorded his first career sack this past season. Unfortunately, Roberts suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 10 that torpedoed his breakout season.

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As a result, the Falcons did not decide to tender Roberts and he became an unrestricted free agent.

Roberts should provide defensive line depth behind Dexter Lawrence, Darius Alexander, and Roy Robertson-Harris on the interior. It would not be surprising to see the Giants add to their defensive line in the draft, too.

The Giants have a much deeper defense overall after the first few weeks of free agency. New York already added Tremaine Edmunds, Ar'Darius Washington, and Greg Newsome II on top of a platoon of reserve players.

It will be fascinating to see how New York approaches the draft after filling most of their needs in free agency.