There was a bit of a problem during the game between the Houston Rockets and the Phoenix Suns on Monday, and Tari Eason really took it sitting down.

The game clock malfunctioned in the first minute of the second quarter. While it was being fixed, Eason, instead of going back to the bench, sat down at courtside with fans at Toyota Center and had a chat with two ladies.

Tari Eason takes a seat with some courtside fans during a clock malfunction in Rockets-Suns 🤩

pic.twitter.com/gw2fT6aMnn

The two women sure got their money's worth.

Eason has seen his role increase over the past few weeks, as he has been inserted into the starting lineup. The 24-year-old forward is playing in the final year of his rookie contract, and putting up big numbers will only bode well for him as he seeks a bigger payday.

The Rockets should be inclined to keep him. He has been a key piece in the team's resurgence and the perfect complement to Sengun, Durant, and Jabari Smith Jr. in the frontcourt.

Eason, who was drafted by Houston as the 17th overall pick in 2022, has also endeared himself to fans with his hard-nosed play and energetic character.

With Sengun missing at least two weeks due to an ankle injury, Eason will get more opportunities to increase his production and keep his teammate's seat warm.

As of writing, it has been a tight affair between the Rockets and the Suns in the third quarter. Eason has 12 points and five rebounds.