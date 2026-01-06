After an incredibly uneven 2025 NFL season, the Miami Dolphins could be in the market for a new QB1 in 2025.

Sure, they still have Tua Tagovailoa, who signed a four-year, $212.4 million contract extension in 2024, and Quinn Ewers, the seventh-round QB who went 1-2 after the Pro Bowler's benching, but between the 2026 NFL Draft, a few interesting veteran options like Malik Willis or Mac Jones, and the potential for a Lamar Jackson trade, the chances of a new QB1 under center in Week 1 of the 2026 season feels rather likely in South Beach.

… or does it? Discussing the future of the QB position with reporters after Week 18, McDaniel noted that he's embracing competition at the position this summer, with the best option getting a chance to take the field.

“In 2026, I think there will be competition for our starting QB. What that is and how it looks, that remains to be seen,” McDaniel said via Travis Wingfield. “It’s the most important position on the field, and you have to make sure you do everything possible to get the best person out there on the field. Whether that’s in-house or somewhere else, that’s something we’ll be extremely diligent on.”

Asked if that quarterback could already be on the roster, McDaniel said yes, noting he isn't ready to close the door on any of the Dolphins' in-house options.

“I would not close the door on that by any stretch,” McDaniel declared via Travis Wingfield. “There’s a couple options that I could see, but ultimately, we need to create the most competitive environment possible, and that means looking at all avenues.”

With McDaniel avoiding the chopping block on Black Monday, the Dolphins appear committed to giving the signal caller another chance to put his high-powered offense to good work in the fall. Who McDaniel opts to play in what could be his final run in Miami could decide his fate in Florida once and for all, so it makes sense he wants to have all options on the table.