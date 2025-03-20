Unheralded and superstar basketball players alike go viral during March Madness every year. Sometimes, though, figures associated with team basketball programs that don't ever even step foot on the hardwood become internet sensations, too. Remember Loyola Chicago's Sister Jean and her rise to stardom a few years ago? This year, it is a student manager who is capturing the hearts of the college basketball community. Amir Khan is a student manager for McNeese's basketball program who has gone viral for his pregame walkouts with the Cowboys. McNeese is taking on Clemson in the Round of 64 in the NCAA Tournament, and Khan is sure to go viral again when his squad – who is a Cinderella candidate – takes on the Tigers.

Who is Amir Khan?

As mentioned above, Amir Khan is a student manager for McNeese's basketball program. Student managing for collegiate athletic teams is a huge commitment, especially considering excelling in the classroom is still a must for managers. Managers fill in the gaps for college programs wherever a need may be. That could be in the form of doing laundry or by helping out with on-court drills.

Khan, who is in his second season as a manager for the Cowboys, was assigned the role of walking the boom box out as McNeese makes their way to the court pregame. Throughout most of the season, nothing was too special about this role. Things changed for both Khan and the McNeese program before a Feb. 22, 2025, game against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, though.

The walkout song for this game was “In & Out” by Lud Foe. Khan just so happened to know the lyrics to this banger, so he rapped alongside the McNeese team, pumping the players up in the process. When McNeese posted the walkout online, Khan became an overnight sensation.

Now, Khan passionately rapping the lyrics to every walkout song has become a staple for McNeese's pregame process. Khan has reached a level of stardom rarely even seen even in players. The senior sports management major is signing NIL deals. Insomnia Cookies and Buffalo Wild Wings are two companies that have partnered with him. He even became the first NIL signee with TickPick.

Khan has been given the nickname “Aura” and his McNeese student manager profile labels him as the Wilt Chamberlain of managing basketball teams. Khan will surely be centerstage once again when McNeese takes on Clemson.

McNeese's March Madness outlook

McNeese is having the most success that they've had in program history. Will Wade has coached the team for the last two seasons, and the former LSU coach has completely turned the program around. So much so that he has already agreed to become the next coach for NC State. The Cowboys went 30-4 and earned an NCAA Tournament berth last season, and their record this season is 27-6. They only lost one game in conference play, and now they are set to take on Clemson in the first round.

Despite being a significantly smaller school with lesser known recruits, a lot of fans are predicting McNeese to upset Clemson. The team is hot, as they've only lost one game since Dec. 22, 2024. Javohn Garcia, Sincere Parker, DJ Richards, and Christian Shumate lead the team on the court.

The Cowboys are one of the most experienced teams in the country, and their March Madness letdown from last year could lead the way to an NCAA Tournament win this year. The team is uber-aggressive on defense, and they force nine turnovers per game. McNeese lacks in the size department, but they make up for it with constant pressure and tons of intensity. If they continue their hot streak, you can only imagine how much Amir Khan's star power will grow.