ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

McNeese State comes into the tournament and wins the Southland conference dominantly. Clemson lost in the ACC tournament to Louisville but is one of the most experienced teams. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a McNeese-Clemson prediction and pick.

McNeese is 27-6 this season. They went 19-1 in the Southland Conference and ended the season on a 10-game winning streak to get to the tournament. They didn't have any massive wins against the Power Conference teams, but they competed against Alabama and Mississippi State, losing by eight and three, respectively. The Cowboys are balanced, but the combination of Javohn Garcia and Sincere Parker will be key against Clemson.

Clemson is 27-6 this season, with big wins against Kentucky, Duke, and North Carolina. Then, they have losses to Boise State, Memphis, and Louisville twice. The Tigers came into the tournament as one of the most experienced teams, and they returned a great core that made a run last year to the Elite Eight. Chase Hunter and Ian Schieffelin are an excellent duo for the Tigers and can match the Cowboys' physicality.

Here are the McNeese-Clemson College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

March Madness 2025 Odds: McNeese-Clemson Odds

McNeese: +7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +265

Clemson: -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -335

Over: 134.5 (-110)

Under: 134.5 (-110)

How to Watch McNeese vs. Clemson

Time: 3:15 pm ET/12:15 pm PT

TV: TruTV

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why McNeese Will Cover The Spread/Win

McNeese had the best offense in the Southland this season. They scored 77.2 points per game, had a 47.9% field goal percentage, and had a 35.9% three-point percentage. The metrics also like their offense, ranking 63rd on KenPom and having a rating of 114.3.

Four Cowboys are averaging over double digits this season, showcasing their balance, which is their strength. Garcia is the best scorer, averaging 12.9 points per game, and Parker is just behind with 12.1 points per game. The Cowboys are also solid in distributing the ball, averaging 14.1 assists per game. Quadir Copeland is the passing leader, averaging 4.5 assists per game.

The Cowboys have top-end talent on their roster and are not afraid of anyone they will face in the tournament. They face a Clemson team that relies on its defense and physicality, making this a matchup where both teams won't be intimidated on this side of the court.

There is an argument that McNeese's defense is the best unit for the Cowboys over their offense. They allow 64 points per game, 40.2% from the field, and 32% from behind the arc. This defense is also rated well on KenPom, coming in at 66th with a rating of 100.6.

Then, down low, they have athletes who can compete with Clemson. Joe Charles is the rebounding leader, averaging 7.1 per game, and Christian Shumate is the block leader, averaging 1.3. The Cowboys' on-ball defense has been the bread and butter, with seven players averaging at least one steal, with Garcia leading the team with 1.6 per game.

McNeese State's defense will keep them in this game against Clemson. Their defense has high-end caliber talent and can match Clemson's toughness and physicality. They won't be scared of the Tigers in this matchup.

Why Clemson Will Cover The Spread/Win

Clemson's offense has been one of the best in the ACC all season. They score 76.3 points per game, have a 46.5% field goal percentage, and a 37.2% three-point shooting percentage. They are also 24th in offensive rating on KenPom with a rating of 118.7.

Four Clemson players are averaging over double digits in scoring this season, with Chase Hunter being the most consistent and trustworthy scorer, averaging 16.4 points per game. Ian Schieffelin is just behind him with 12.8 points per game, and he makes up a tremendous inside-and-out duo with Hunter. Jaeden Zackery leads the team in assists, averaging 3.2 per game, and the team is averaging 14.4 assists overall.

Clemson's offense is efficient, and they have experience and talent across the roster. Hunter and Schieffelin are the best two players in this game and, after last year, have the expertise to get a bucket when needed.

Clemson's defense has been the most significant part of its success this season. They allow 65.7 points per game, 42.7% from the field, and 32.2% from behind the arc. This defense has also jumped to 16th in adjusted defense on KenPom, with a rating of 94.7.

Down low, Schieffelin has been a beast, leading the team in rebounding with 9.4 per game. Schieffelin is the best player for the Tigers down low and does everything for them. Viktor Lakhin is also the leader in blocks, with 1.5 per game. Finally, their on-ball defense has also been excellent. Three players average at least one steal, with Jaeden Zackery leading the team, averaging 2.1 per game.

This defense is the X-factor in the game. Clemson has a significant advantage on this side of the court. McNeese loves to play a physical game, but Clemson won't be intimidated.

Final McNeese-Clemson Prediction & Pick

Styles make fights in the NCAA Tournament, and when two teams play a similar style, you have to go with the more talented team. Clemson and McNeese are scrappy, physical teams, and in a game like that, it plays right in Clemson's favor. The Tigers win and cover late as the more experienced team.

Final McNeese-Clemson Prediction & Pick: Clemson -7.5 (-110)