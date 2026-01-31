The BYU basketball team is doing very well this season, with a national ranking. BYU has a 17-3 overall record, with a chance to win the Big 12 championship. The club currently has a 5-2 conference record.

The BYU team is led by head coach Kevin Young, who is in his second season with the Cougars. He replaced Mark Pope, who left to coach Kentucky in 2024. Young hasn't missed a step, and is on the doorstep of taking his team to the NCAA tournament for the second consecutive year.

BYU could do very well in March Madness this season. Here are a few reasons why the Cougars are a real contender to win it all at the Big Dance.

BYU basketball is a monster on the glass

The Cougars are doing a great job at attacking opposing teams on the boards. BYU basketball is third overall in the Big 12 this season in combined team rebounding, per league stats. The Cougars are averaging 39.6 rebounds per game.

That ability to rebound can carry a team far in March Madness. BYU is also tied for second in the conference in rebounding margin. They have a rebounding edge on the glass of 6.7 boards per game over their opponents. Only Arizona is doing better than BYU in that area, although a few other Big 12 teams are tied with the Cougars.

That ability to rebound means that even if BYU is struggling to score, its activity around the glass can keep them in games. It has worked well this season, as BYU's only losses are to no. 1 and undefeated Arizona, as well as UConn and Texas Tech. Both the Red Raiders and Huskies are also ranked, respectively.

The club's rebounding has also led to offense. BYU has the fourth best scoring offense in the league. The Cougars are averaging 85 points per game. That dominating ability to score will help the club in March Madness.

There's another reason why BYU is a true contender this season.

BYU has arguably the best college basketball player in the country

BYU has a star in freshman AJ Dybantsa, who many consider to be the top pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. Dybantsa entered college as a five-star recruit, with many services putting him as the the top prospect in the country. This season, he is leading the Cougars with a 23.6 points per game scoring average.

Dybantsa can do it all. He has shown his ability to hit outside shots, as well as drive to the basket. His dunks have been dazzling. He has strong athleticism and size, as the forward clocks in at 6-foot-9.

In a recent game against Utah, the BYU freshman set a school freshman scoring record. He poured in 43 points while shooting 15-of-24 from the field.

Dybantsa broke Danny Ainge's single-game freshman scoring record, with that performance against the Utes.

“It feels good to break any record — if it was Danny's or not,” Dybantsa said, per ESPN. “I just thank my teammates for just giving me the ball in the right spots. God was on my side. I was hitting shots.”

Opposing coaches have also tipped their cap to Dybantsa. The freshman is shooting 53 percent this season from the field.

“He is a generational talent, and he showed what he's capable of tonight,” Utah coach Alex Jensen said. “There's no telling how good he can get.”

The freshman has the ability to put the team on his back and go on a run in March Madness. Last season, Duke freshman Cooper Flagg was able to lead the Blue Devils to the Final Four. It wouldn't be a surprise to see Dybantsa take BYU on a similar type of run.

Time will tell if the Cougars can win in March Madness. BYU still has to make it through their Big 12 conference schedule, before heading to Kansas City in March to play in the league's conference tournament.

BYU plays a pivotal Big 12 game on Saturday against Kansas. In Young's first season coaching the team in 2024-25, BYU made the Sweet 16.