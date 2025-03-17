When it comes to shooting the ball, the Wisconsin Badgers had a historic day to forget following their loss to the Michigan Wolverines in the Big Ten Championship Game.

The Badgers had a chance to win their first Big Ten tournament title since -. However, they fell short as they lost by a final score of 59-53. What stood out was their shooting struggles from the field, only being successful on 22% of their 68 total attempts.

With that, they now have the lowest field-goal percentage by a Big Ten team in a game in the last six years, per Jared Berson. He also noted that Division I teams shooting that poorly from the field are 0-169 over the last 15 years, adding historical context to how inefficient Wisconsin was offensively.

What's next for Wisconsin Badgers after Michigan loss

It was a tough loss for Greg Gard and the Wisconsin Badgers, falling to the Michigan Wolverines in a historically brutal fashion.

However, it didn't damage their hopes of additional postseason action as they secured an At-Large bid to the NCAA Tournament. They have the 3-seed in the East Region, first playing in Denver, Colorado.

Wisconsin enters the tournament with a 26-9 overall record, going 13-7 in Big Ten Play. They produce 79.7 points on 45.2% shooting from the field and 34.9% from beyond the arc. As a result, they beat opponents by a margin of 9.3 points per game.

John Tonje leads the way with numbers of 19.2 points and 5.3 rebounds. John Blackwell comes next with 15.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists, Steven Crowl puts up 9.6 points and 5.4 rebounds while Nolan Winter provides 9.5 points and 5.9 rebounds.

The Badgers will get set for their first-round matchup against the 14-seed Montana Grizzlies on March 20 at 1:30 p.m. ET.