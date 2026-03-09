When a person makes a huge change after staying in the same place for nearly two decades, they are bound to stick with what they know. New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh knows the Baltimore Ravens, and he is bringing a couple of their unrestricted free agents with him to the Meadowlands. Following the news that Isaiah Likely is heading to Big Blue, All-Pro punter Jordan Stout is also reuniting with Harbaugh after agreeing to a three-year, $12.3 million contract, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Once the deal is officially signed on Wednesday, Stout will become the highest-paid player at his position. Unsurprisingly, the Giants are releasing Jamie Gillan, the man who handled their punting duties for the last four seasons, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. New York's glaring flaws on run defense understandably draw a significant amount of attention, but the special teams unit has also been an issue for some time. Harbaugh is quickly addressing that weakness.

Stout is cashing in after a brilliant campaign that saw him post a league-best 44.9 net average yards. He also pinned the ball inside the 20-yard line 26 times and totaled six touchbacks, according to Pro Football Focus. If the Giants' defense performs closer to its collective talent level next season, then a top-notch punter is going to be even more valuable.

The 27-year-old Jordan Stout receives a historic contract and gets to keep playing for the only NFL head coach he has ever known. It is safe to say he is one of the early winners of free agency. John Harbaugh still has time to add a little more touch of purple before the first wave ends.