Four straight home games have led to four consecutive wins for the Indiana football program. This past Saturday's 63-10 victory over former No. 9-ranked Illinois was the biggest one yet. Now, as the Indiana football team heads into its first road game of the season this coming Saturday, former coach Jon Gruden reacted to the Hoosiers' No.11 ranking in the latest AP poll. According to the morning show “Wake Up Barstool” on X, formerly Twitter, Gruden was not pleased with Indiana football's current standing.

.@BarstoolGruden shreds CFB voters “Where is Indiana? How can Indiana not be in the Top 5 or 6?” pic.twitter.com/VFznhW5Czy — Wake Up Barstool (@wakeupbarstool) September 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Where is Indiana?” asked Gruden on Monday. “How can Indiana not be in the Top 5 or 6?”

Gruden does have a solid point. Indiana football's 53-point margin of victory over a previously Top 10-ranked team on Saturday was impressive. This weekend's trip to Iowa will be another opportunity for head coach Curt Cignetti and his program to make a statement. If starting quarterback Fernando Mendoza has a strong showing versus a staunch Hawkeyes defense, then the Indiana football program could very well improve to 5-0. Will the Hoosiers get the job done at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday?

Can Indiana football continue its undefeated start this Saturday?

If the Iowa matchup goes the way that the Indiana football program hopes, then it's certainly possible that the Week 6 road trip to Eugene could have massive stakes. The Oregon Ducks are currently ranked sixth in the nation. They are also undefeated, like the Indiana football team is. If both sides go into that clash with untarnished records, then each of them could be ranked in the Top 10 as well.

However, it's also possible that the Indiana football team won't be in the Top 10, especially if the teams currently in front of them keep winning. Will Gruden continue to champion their cause if that happens? Don't be surprised to see the Super Bowl-winning coach do just that. Cignetti and Mendoza have shown that the Indiana football program could be a force once again. Will the Hoosiers be able to continue their undefeated start all the way to another College Football Playoff bid?