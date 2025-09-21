The ESPN College GameDay crew brought the spectacle to South Beach for Miami’s football team clash against rival Florida, but it was Pat McAfee who stole the show before kickoff.

The former NFL punter delivered his pick in trademark fashion, sprinting to a nearby high dive, stripping down to his underwear, and announcing he was rolling with the Hurricanes before leaping into the pool.

The outrageous moment drew roars from the crowd and laughter from his cohosts, setting the stage for one of the most hyped rivalry games of the season.

When the game ended, Miami not only validated McAfee’s bold pick but also found a way to celebrate unforgettably. Following the Hurricanes’ dominant 26-7 win, defensive star Rueben Bain joined 104.3 WQAM for a post-game interview and revealed what was on the victory menu.

“I’m eating some barbecued gator from Gainesville, man,” Bain said with a laugh, as reported by On3. “Billy Napier’s finest.” The playful jab perfectly fit the moment, as Miami’s defensive line had just spent four quarters suffocating Florida’s offense.

The Hurricanes controlled the early part of the game, jumping out to a 13-0 lead before Florida briefly threatened to rally.

After cutting the margin to 13-7, the Gators forced a turnover that gave them life. But Bain and the defense refused to bend, rallying to stifle the Florida offense the rest of the way.

“Football is football,” Bain said. “You stick together, you ride out the ups and downs, and we did that. We played a complete game.”

Statistically, Miami’s football team defense delivered a masterpiece. The Hurricanes held Florida to just 141 total yards and an astonishing 0-for-13 on third down conversions.

Bain admitted he was shocked by the stat. “I thought they had at least one or two,” he said. “But 0-for-13? It doesn’t get any better than that.”

Even in victory, the pass rusher wasn’t satisfied, pointing out he left “three sacks” on the table in the final drive. That hunger only fuels Miami’s belief that this defense is capable of more.

Pat McAfee’s antics didn’t end with his high dive pick. During the show, Miami fans showered the set with an NSFW chant about the Gators, which McAfee jokingly played off by pretending not to understand.

The moment highlighted the intensity of the rivalry and the passion that fuels it. With Miami now 4-0 and looking like one of the most complete teams in the nation, Saturday night proved to be about more than just a win; it was a statement.