Alabama football fired off a “relentless” message on its social media handles before taking on Florida State. Fans instead relentlessly attacked the Crimson Tide and head coach Kalen DeBoer.

The Tide started Saturday by depicting its famed elephant with laser focused red eyes, zeroing in on FSU mascot Osceola and Renegade the horse. Alabama even dealt with a vocal Tommy Castellanos — who handed the Tide bulletin board material with summer trash talk.

Once Osceola pierced the spear into the ground pregame, the Seminoles pummeled ‘Bama with Castellanos and a relentless defensive display. Florida State's 31-17 romp at Doak S. Campbell Stadium signaled the triumphant return of Seminoles dominance.

But it also fired off these reasons to panic if you're a Tide fan.

Kalen DeBoer struggles when favored by this much

Alabama entered Tallahassee as a double-digit favorite — by as many as 14 points.

But On3/Rivals college football insider Brett McMurphy posted this alarming note involving DeBoer after the loss.

“Since 2007, in games when Alabama was favored by at least 14 points: Nick Saban was 131-2, Kalen DeBoer is 4-4,” McMurphy posted on X (formerly Twitter),” McMurphy shared via X (formerly Twitter).

Vanderbilt and Florida State represent the more recent losses attached to that stat line. Both weren't even 10-win teams one year ago, with Vandy the lone bowl representative.

Saban delivered a habit of destroying teams when ‘Bama walked in heavily favored. DeBoer's .500 mark is showing Tide fans he underwhelms when heavily favored. Unfortunately Tide fans won't carry much faith the next time Alabama is heavily favored.

Tommy Castellanos provided big problem outside of trash talk

And we're not talking about the shirts he started to sell either that trolled Alabama. The quarterback highlights a continuous problem for the DeBoer-led Tide.

Alabama continues to struggle against dual-threat passers. Even the ones under six-feet tall.

Diego Pavia combined for 308 total yards and two touchdown passes in the Vanderbilt upset last season. Pavia handed ‘Bama fits with his arm and legs. But there are others who had their way with the Tide.

Nico Iamaleava hit 238 total yards in leading Tennessee over Alabama. LaNorris Sellers became one more who handed ‘Bama problems despite the Tide escaping that game with a win.

Alabama defenders continued to show bad eye discipline in countering versatile QBs. They still have Sellers, Pavia and now Gunnar Stockton of Georgia to deal with later this season.

Alabama trenches suddenly looks vulnerable

Past Tide teams built by Saban prided on thrashing the trenches. Hence the high number of NFL prospects representing the offensive or defensive line.

Florida State looked more like it was built by ‘Bama.

Castellanos and the ground game watched the spacing open up. Leading into FSU piling as astonishing 236 rushing yards. The ground attack gashed this defense with four rushing touchdowns. Including Castellanos scoring his first TD in a Florida State uniform.

Ty Simpson ended up receiving the battering debut. The QB1 took three sacks as Florida State stunted and blitzed him even on third down.

Alabama is supposed to be experienced in front of Simpson. With three returning starters there. But Mike Norvell and FSU just sent the blueprint of how to expose the Tide offensive line. Which can doom Alabama during SEC play.