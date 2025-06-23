Florida State was one of the biggest disappointments in college football last season. Their season went off the rails following a year where many thought they were snubbed. A massive uproar followed that, but they looked lifeless in the previous season. This season, they underwent a massive roster overhaul, and their new quarterback, Thomas Castellanos, is ready to make a statement for the Seminoles.

Castellanos transferred from Boston College after being benched. He has much potential in Guz Malzahn's offense for the Seminoles. Pete Nakos of On3 interviewed Castellanos and discussed various topics. The headliner was that he snuck in a big jab at the Seminoles' Week 1 opponent, Alabama, after talking about how excited he is to get started with the Seminoles.

“I'm excited, man. I don't know if they know, but you watch every first game I played, and we always start fast.” Castellanos said, “I dreamed of moments like this. I dreamed of playing against Alabama. They don't have Nick Saban to save them. I don't see them stopping me.”

If the Crimson Tide had no additional motivation before, they do now, thanks to Castellanos. If he does not play well, regardless of whether the Seminoles win or lose, that quote will quickly become a meme.

In the same breath, Castellanos also took more than a few shots at the ACC and his old school, Boston College. He said he felt like he was on his own with the Golden Eagles, but now that he has a great team around him, the ACC cannot stop them.

“And then the ACC. I feel like I tore the ACC up by myself for the last two years, and now I'm with a squad. I hope people don't think that Florida State will be the same team it was last year because we have weapons. People can't just sit back in zone coverage and watch me.”

It's the offseason, so these comments don't matter much, but for Florida State fans, this should be a breath of fresh air. The Seminoles had no juice as a team and no personality overall last season. They were missing any confidence and buzz as a team, and Castellanos is already bringing that to the table.

Last season also prompted head coach Mike Norvell to restructure his contract, with $4.5 million going to the “Vision of Excellence,” the Seminoles' main NIL collective.

Florida State completely overhauled its roster, and Mike Norvell has almost an entirely new staff, making it a massive wildcard. Still, Castellanos' confidence is something the Seminoles desperately needed in the 2025 season.