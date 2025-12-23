South Florida football dealt with rumors of Byrum Brown playing his final game with the Bulls. The rumblings rose the moment Alex Golesh accepted Auburn's head coach position.

Now Brown is officially leaving Tampa, which he announced Monday.

He's now the joining a stellar College Football Transfer Portal QB class. Names like Dylan Raiola, DJ Lagway, and Brendan Sorsby are among the available QBs.

Except Brown will indeed command lots of attention in the portal. Starting with this program leading off the five best destinations for the Bulls star.

South Florida Reunion with Alex Golesh at Auburn likely in play

It became inevitable Brown and his now former USF head coach will talk. Sure enough the QB and Auburn are linked together.

Golesh is bringing in his rapid fire offense that excelled with Brown behind center. The new Tigers head coach will need someone to run his system efficiently.

Who better than Brown? Especially after piling 3,158 yards through the air and 1,008 through the ground game? Plus after running over Boise State and Florida to become nationally known?

Brown can attempt to bet on himself in the Southeastern Conference here. But Auburn isn't the only potential landing spot.

Another SEC power undergoing coaching change can look at Byrum Brown

LSU and Lane Kiffin enters the picture next.

Garrett Nussmeier exhausted his senior season and witnessed a coaching change. He's out on Kiffin anyway as a fifth-year senior. Leaving the incoming head coach to look at a new 2026 leader behind center.

Kiffin thrived with two transfers for his last two Ole Miss teams: Jaxson Dart and Trinidad Chambliss. Both were their own running threats.

Brown brings a pulverizing running style Kiffin could love. A phone call from Kiffin's office is inevitable here.

One more SEC school to watch

Florida's incoming head coach knows Brown all too well — as past American Athletic Conference rivals.

Jon Sumrall met Brown once. But his Tulane team pounded USF 45-10 and bottled Brown to 134 yards plus -12 rushing.

With Lagway out, Sumrall can aim to grab Brown and keep him from drifting out of the Sunshine State. But the Gators aren't the only state of Florida school to monitor.

2025 USF opponent another option

Miami smothered Brown and rose as the first to ruin the potential dream season for the Bulls.

The Hurricanes eventually need a replacement for Carson Beck. Plus thrived with another past transfer in Cam Ward.

Brown can keep the portal momentum going for Mario Cristobal in Coral Gables — plus reignite College Football Playoff chatter in the 305.

One more CFP team to watch for Brown

Miami isn't the only one thriving with college football veterans leading its offense.

The nation's top-ranked team has dominated with portal QBs — as Indiana thrived with Kurtis Rourke (Ohio) and Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza (Cal).

The latter is on his way out following this CFP run, leaving Curt Cignetti to go QB hunting again. Brown brings an electric running/throwing element that can expand the Hoosiers offense. IU has become a one-and-done QB university…and likely will reach out to Brown.