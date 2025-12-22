The 2025 Auburn football season ended in disaster, culminating in the firing of Hugh Freeze. However, they rebounded from that by hiring Alex Golesh from South Florida. The Bulls have been completely transformed under Golesh, and he can bring that to Auburn. The key will be to replicate Auburn's inconsistent offense. That could start with adding a big transfer quarterback.

On3's college football insider, Pete Nakos, was the first to report on the fact that Auburn is the team to watch after South Florida quarterback Byrum Brown entered the transfer portal. Brown had a fantastic career with the Bulls and carried them when needed. Now, he has a chance to face even better competition, and Auburn is the leader due to his old coach.

Nakos said, “Auburn is the early school to watch for USF transfer QB Byrum Brown.”

The Auburn quarterback room is expected to be shrouded in uncertainty, with Jackson Arnold and Ashton Daniels both entering the transfer portal. Adding Brown would be an immediate upgrade for this offense and provide the Tigers with a one-year bridge quarterback between Brown and Deuce Knight, who they are still trying to keep.

Article Continues Below

Productivity has defined Brown's college career. He completed 64.9% of his passes, had 7,690 passing yards, 92 total touchdowns, and only 19 interceptions during his four seasons with the South Florida football program.

This past season was Brown's best in college yet. The Bulls finished 9-3, and Brown led the Bulls to a massive win over Florida at the beginning of the season. He also completed 66.3% of his passes, while having 3,158 passing yards, 28 passing touchdowns, and only seven interceptions. He also had 1,008 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground.

Deuce Knight is the former five-star quarterback who was a massive win for the Tigers when he committed to them out of high school. He is the future of the quarterback position at Auburn, and Alex Golesh is going to continue to try to do everything possible to keep him because Brown only has one season of eligibility left.