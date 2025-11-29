The streak came to an end Saturday at Michigan Stadium. Michigan had beaten archrival Ohio State four times in a row when the two teams kicked off Saturday, but Ohio State unleashed a powerful ground game and took advantage of quarterback Julian Sayin's accuracy and decision making. The Buckeyes pulled off a 27-9 victory in the highly anticipated Big Ten rivalry game. Head coach Ryan Day's team overcame an early 6-0 deficit and remains undefeated.

"This rivalry will always be competitive. It will always be special." Aidan Hutchinson talks with @jess_sims about Michigan, the Ohio state rivalry and more ✍️ pic.twitter.com/4dEtFbM8U0 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

Prior to the game, Detroit Lions star pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson was on the sidelines for Michigan, a team he starred for in his college days. Hutchinson appeared on ESPN's pregame show, and he had perspective on the importance of the series. He was able to make a statement about what the series meant to college football rather than just shout out his support for the Wolverines.

“This rivalry will always be competitive,” Hutchinson said. “It will always be special. It doesn't matter that Ohio State is the No. 1 team It wouldn't matter if Michigan was the No. 1 team. It will always be a competitive game.”

Hutchinson and the majority of the fans in Ann Arbor were hoping for a competitive effort from Michigan, but Ohio State was able to gain control after receiving an early scare. Michigan opened the game with 48-yard drive that resulted in a game-opening field goal and Sayin threw an interception on his second pass of the game. The Wolverines turned that into another field goal, but that's when Ohio State turned things around.

Sayin throws 3 TD passes for Buckeyes

Article Continues Below

Sayin calmed down after his early interception and he was able to dominate for Ohio State with his passing accuracy. He completed 19 of 26 passes for 233 yards and he threw touchdown passes to Jeremiah Smith, Carnell Tate and Brandon Inniss.

The quarterback's consistency throwing the ball drained the Michigan defense, and the Ohio State running game eventually took control of the game. Running back Bo Jackson had 22 carries for 117 yards and the Buckeyes outgained Michigan 186-100 on the ground.

The top-ranked Buckeyes will meet undefeated and No. 2 Indiana in the Big Ten championship game next week before moving on to the College Football Playoff.