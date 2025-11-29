The No. 15 Michigan Wolverines are taking on the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes in the final week of the college football season. It's one of the biggest rivalries in the nation, as things can get chippy at any moment. An incident already happened early on in the contest, but it was between a Wolverine player and one of the officials.

After the Michigan defense made a big stop defending the goal line, linebacker Jaishawn Barham got into an argument with one of the referees. Barham then thrust his helmet forward at the official in what looked like an attempted head butt. It did not connect, but the refs threw a flag anyway.

We have a Michigan player HEAD-BUTTING a ref pic.twitter.com/4rq0wTQct6 — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) November 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

The penalty was an unsportsmanlike conduct call. It's Barham's first of the game, and if he gets another, then he will be ejected. Shockingly enough, the officials didn't feel the need to eject the Michigan senior linebacker right away.

With one quarter done, this game is already filled with drama. On top of an attempted head butt from the Michigan linebacker, Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin has already thrown an interception. The Wolverines are playing the Buckeyes well early in this contest, as they own a 6-3 lead going into the second quarter.

Hopefully, there are no more incidents between the players and the officials, and everybody can focus on the game at hand. Michigan aims to pull off a major upset just before the Conference Championships. If the Wolverines manage to defeat the Buckeyes on Saturday, it would be the program's fifth consecutive win over their biggest rival.