Alabama football is coming off a blowout 38-3 loss to Indiana in the Rose Bowl. Also, the program doesn't have the same aura surrounding it without Nick Saban as the head coach and anticipation of dominance. However, that hasn't demoralized sophomore redshirt QB Austin Mack.

On Friday, it was reported that Mack had resigned from the Crimson Tide to play in the 2026 season, per Pete Nakos of On3Sports.com. Additionally, Mack's resignation came on the same day that QB Keelon Russell announced he would not return next season.

Plus, this was shortly after QB Ty Simpson announced he would declare for the 2026 NFL Draft. Mack played in four games and completed 24 out of 32 pass attempts. Altogether, he finished with 228 passing yards. Additionally, Mack rushed for 22 yards and had nine receptions.

Ironically, his most significant moment came in the Rose Bowl loss. Head coach Kalen DeBeor decided to put him in the third quarter when the Crimson Tide were trailing 24-0. Also, Simpson went out with a hip injury that was treated during halftime. In the end, Mack completed 10 out of 16 pass attempts for a total of 103 yards. Ultimately, it was Mack who led Alabama down the path to its only points of the game, a 28-yard field goal by kicker Conor Talty.

Going into next season, Mack will have to compete for the starting QB position. His greatest adversary in vying for that position will be Russell. Additionally, it will be the first time since 2020 that Alabama didn't have the same starting QB for two consecutive seasons.