Alabama football has been scrimmaging before the season starts, and one area of concern has been its defense. While they've been scrimmaging, there haven't been a lot of turnovers created by the defense, but coordinator Kane Wommack doesn't seem too worried, according to Nick Kelly of AL.com.

“I think our offense is doing a fantastic job of taking care of the football,” Wommack said. “It was an emphasis coming out of last season that we had to do a better job as a team taking care of the football and creating takeaways. Certainly, we were able to do that a year ago.

“They’re making it more difficult on us. When the bullets are flying, and it’s live, and you can affect a quarterback, that’s always the indication of how we’ll do. So, I feel good about where we are defensively.”

Another reason why the defense may not look as dominant as they want in practice is because they can't hit the quarterback.

“That quarterback, that’s merchandise,” defensive lineman Tim Keenan III said. “You touch him, in the NFL, you’re cut from the team. Just imagine, you touch Tom Brady, you’re going to be at home with your mama. So we stay away from the quarterback. Of course we try to get as close as possible, but we want to stay in practice.”

The hope is that when Alabama gets on the field with real competition, they're able to cause havoc and do what they need to do make it hard for the quarterback.

Alabama will be a team to look for this season, as they will have some new faces on both sides of the ball. The biggest difference will be at the quarterback, as Ty Simpson was recently named the starter for the season, as he beat out Austin Mack and Keelon Russell for the job.