The Washington Commanders dropped their fourth straight game, falling to 3-6 with Week 9’s blowout loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday Night Football. Making matters worse, Washington’s embarrassing, nationally televised 38-14 defeat was compounded by significant injuries.

Marshon Lattimore is done for the season with a torn ACL. And, of course, star quarterback Jayden Daniels suffered a dislocated elbow that will sideline him indefinitely.

Considering the extent of the Commanders’ injury woes, Jacory Croskey-Merritt’s practice status is comparatively inconsequential. But the reason Croskey-Merritt was limited is unusual. “JCM apparently had some dental work done recently. That is not a joke. The Commanders put him in a non-contact jersey for Wednesday’s practice,” per Commanders’ reporter Ben Standig via RotoWorld.

Fortunately, the rookie running back should suit up for Washington’s Week 10 clash with the Detroit Lions. Bill is not expected to miss Sunday’s game.

Croskey-Merritt sees production dip during Commanders’ losing streak

While Croskey-Merritt is expected to play against Detroit, his role for the matchup is less clear. The seventh-round draft pick emerged as the Commanders’ top RB after the team traded Brian Robinson Jr. to the San Francisco 49ers.

However, JCM is not involved in Washington’s passing attack (eight receptions in nine games). And with the banged up Commanders’ defense squaring off against a high-octane Lions’ offense, Washington might have to abandon the run early.

Croskey-Merritt’s usage and production have varied a great deal game-to-game this season. But he’s undoubtedly experienced a dip during the Commanders’ four-game losing streak.

Over the first five games of the season, Bill scored all four of his touchdowns. While he’s actually received more carries over the last four games than his first five contests, he’s run for fewer yards. Croskey-Merritt had 283 rushing yards on 43 carries Weeks 1- 5, compared to 157 yards on 51 carries Weeks 6-9.

Marcus Mariota will get his fourth start of the season in Week 10 in place of an injured Daniels. The Commanders have gone 1-2 with Mariota under center this season.