BYU football stands alone as the last unbeaten left in the Big 12. The Cougars sparked national conversations after taking down Iowa State in comeback fashion. But its biggest challenge yet now awaits them — in 8-1 Texas Tech for a top 10 battle.

The Red Raiders once held the top of the conference power rankings before falling to Arizona State in the middle of October. TTU since dropped 42 and 43 on Oklahoma State and Kansas State, respectively, since the loss to the Sun Devils.

ESPN College GameDay is pulling into Lubbock to hype the matchup up. There's even predictions of Patrick Mahomes or another TTU legend in Michael Crabtree as the celebrity guest speaker. The Cougars will hear a raucous Jones AT&T Stadium on Saturday in what's expected to be a sold out crowd.

But will BYU silence this crowd and stay unbeaten? Or will Texas Tech deliver the latest national top 10 upset? Time to dip into the bold predictions.

BYU will attempt to play it slow

Another words — the Cougars and head coach Kalani Sitake will aim to slow down the high-tempo TTU plays with.

The big challenge is preventing the Red Raiders wide receiver from getting going. Considering how the Red Raiders are the original Air Raid, this will be a challenge.

Big key is keeping the receivers in front with their routes and not behind them. BYU can swing the advantage its way if it prevents the chunk plays. The Cougars happen to only allow 26 plays of 20+ yards this season (only 1.3 per game).

But the “slow” part doesn't just pertain to BYU's defense.

The Cougars will need to play a slow but controlled offensive approach. Getting LJ Martin going in the ground game is crucial here. They'll turn to the mobility of Bear Bachmeier too. But the team that plays the best ball control and eats time away will win this one.

Bear Bachmeier will break off this number of big plays

Bachmeier has been a blessed College Football Transfer Portal addition in Provo. He's sparked some Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year chatter. Even Robert Griffin III started some Heisman Trophy hype for the BYU QB too.

BYU's offense becomes more dynamic when he breaks off a long run and throw. And we're anticipating he'll turn loose at least three times.

The former Stanford QB, however, is facing one of the better defenses left on BYU's schedule. The traditionally offensive minded Red Raiders field the nation's No. 10 overall defense for this contest.

Bachmeier can test the pass defense, though, off the play action. TTU brings the No. 1 overall rushing defense and will aim to stack the box on Martin. But if Martin finds enough room to run through, the better BYU's play action approach becomes.

Texas Tech will pick on these struggling BYU defenders

Head coach Joey McGuire has one BYU defender he can aim to exploit.

Cornerback Mory Bamba is an excellent open field tackler. But his coverage has looked too schizophrenic. He's going to convince Behren Morton to pick on Bamba's side.

He's not the only Cougar TTU will attack. Jayden Dunlap and Tayvion Beasley have shown inconsistency in coverage.

Of course, Morton needs time to throw. The Red Raiders have allowed a combined seven sacks the last three weeks. Sitake and BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill are going to rely on the front pressure to shade the deficiencies Bamba, Dunlap and Beasley have shown.

This game will be won by a former Stanford guy

Bachmeier isn't the only one from The Farm spotlighted in this game.

The Red Raiders feature elite pass rusher David Bailey — who's energized the pass rush. He's delivered 30 QB hurries and is already at 11.5 sacks this season.

Ironically, he never got the chance to really face Bachmeier during practices in Palo Alto. The QB left Stanford following spring practice in 2025, when Bailey already departed for the portal.

Now it's Bailey leading a much improved Texas Tech defense — fueling the upset in Lubbock.