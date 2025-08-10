Alabama football has some big expectations this year, in Kalen DeBoer's second season. The Crimson Tide are looking for a new play caller this year, as Jalen Milroe has moved on to the NFL. DeBoer says he is feeling good about his squad's quarterbacks as practices continue for the summer.

“The biggest thing with those guys, the quarterbacks, is they’ve done a great job taking care of the football,” DeBoer said, per On3. “No picks today and a few touchdown passes between all three of them. The completion percentage over the course of camp for all three has been in that range that we want. We like to have a minimum of 65 percent and they’ve just done a good job being consistent. They also take care of the football. I think there’s been maybe three picks all camp, and you’re talking about seven-on-seven drills and team drills.”

The Crimson Tide didn't have a great 2024 season, by Alabama standards. In the program's first year after the departure of Nick Saban, Alabama missed the College Football Playoff. DeBoer picked up nine wins in his first season in Tuscaloosa.

The team finished the 2024 campaign with a loss to Michigan in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

The Alabama starting quarterback job seems like it could be open

There are three players striving to be named Alabama's starter for 2025. They are: Ty Simpson, Austin Mack and Keelon Russell. DeBoer says the gunslingers are showing poise.

“But they’ve done a good job taking of the football and I think commanding in the huddle. The two guys that have been around the longest, Ty [Simpson] and Austin [Mack] get in the huddle and rattle off a play and they’re sharp and confident with it,” DeBoer added. “Keelon [Russell] is still learning these things, but he’s doing a great job. Progress is something that you hope for and he’s right there. Explosive opportunities and they’ve got the ball there. They deliver there and there’s been very few times where we haven’t thrown on time and weren’t confident with where we were throwing the ball.”

Simpson is reportedly the favorite to be named the 2025 starter, per the outlet. Alabama football fans are very excited to see what becomes of Russell, who was the no. 2 overall recruit in the national 2025 football class. All three of Alabama's quarterbacks were highly-regarded high school recruits.

Alabama starts their 2025 schedule with a game against Florida State on August 30.