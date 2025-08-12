Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama Crimson Tide have made their decision at quarterback, choosing Ty Simpson as their starter.

Alabama made their choice official on Monday, per On3 insider Pete Nakos. This comes as the program progresses through the remainder of fall camp, preparing for the start of the 2025 season.

Ty Simpson won the job after competing with teammates Austin Mack and Keelon Russell for the position. He has plenty of history with the program after three seasons. He played under the likes of Bryce Young and Jalen Milroe, who are both in the NFL now.

Wanting to follow in their footsteps, Simpson will not want to disappoint as he looks to take the Crimson Tide to great heights in Kalen DeBoer's second year in charge.

What's next for Alabama after naming Ty Simpson as starter

It's a significant move for the Alabama Crimson Tide to make with Ty Simpson as their starter, and from the looks of it, Kalen DeBoer is high on the young talent.

“Ty is an accurate passer,” DeBoer said in July at SEC Media Days. “He throws a catchable ball and I think that’s so key. Whether it’s down the field, whether it’s crossing routes, quick outs, comebacks? I mean, he throws a catchable ball, one that’s easy to receive as a receiver. You can throw it hard, you can throw it soft and it doesn’t mean it’s always easy to catch. And so, he does that.”

In the 16 games he appeared off the bench as the backup, he completed 29 passes for 381 yards. He was also active on the ground, carrying the ball 22 times for 130 yards and three touchdowns. How he'll make the most of his skillset as the starter will be intriguing to watch.

Alabama will be on the road when they get the 2025 season underway. The Crimson Tide will face the Florida State Seminoles on August 30th at 3:30 p.m. ET.