The Alabama football team is entering a challenging offseason of transition following a lopsided 38-3 loss to Indiana in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals. The defeat, which saw the offense limited to just 193 total yards, has triggered immediate movement within the roster. Right tackle Wilkin Formby became a significant departure after entering the transfer portal on Sunday.

Formby was a fixture on the line, contributing 1,070 snaps over 27 career games and starting 14 contests this past season. Head coach Kalen DeBoer addressed the performance with brutal honesty, noting that the team struggled to match the high level of execution displayed by the Hoosiers.

This loss has been followed by additional portal entries, including defensive standout Keon Keeley and wide receiver Rico Scott, as the program looks to find the right pieces to move forward after a sluggish end to the season.

Amidst these departures, Bruce Feldman reported on X, formerly Twitter, that Alabama center Parker Brailsford has officially declared for the 2026 NFL Draft. Brailsford concludes an outstanding collegiate career that spanned both Washington and Alabama, where he established himself as one of the most athletic interior linemen in the country.

Standing at 6-2 and 290 pounds, Brailsford was ranked as the number 20 prospect on the annual Freaks List due to his remarkable physical attributes. His testing numbers are expected to impress professional scouts, as he has recorded a 505-pound bench press, a 385-pound power clean, and a 33-inch vertical jump.

His departure leaves another major void on an already depleted offensive line, which is seeing several key contributors move on.

The future of the quarterback position also remains a primary focus in Tuscaloosa. After being benched during the playoff loss due to a cracked rib, Ty Simpson is reportedly evaluating all possibilities before deciding his next steps.

According to his agent, Peter Webb, the redshirt junior is currently consulting with his family and close advisors to determine whether he will return to Alabama or enter the draft.

While scouts view him as a potential early-round pick, the decision will likely hinge on the feedback he receives regarding a potential first-round grade.