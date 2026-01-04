The Alabama Crimson Tide's season is over after falling 38-3 to the Indiana Hoosiers in the Rose Bowl. Quarterback Ty Simpson is considered a potential top prospect for the 2026 NFL Draft, and it sounds like he plans to evaluate every possible avenue before making a final decision on his future.

Reports indicate that the redshirt junior will talk with his family and close advisors to help him make an official decision about his career, according to Pete Nakos of On3 Sports. Simpson has one more year of eligibility and could still return to Alabama.

“No decisions have been made about Ty [Simpson] declaring for the draft at this point, and he is still evaluating everything with his family and close advisors.”

Simpson's decision will likely depend on what his agent, Peter Webb, hears from NFL scouts. If the Alabama quarterback is receiving good remarks from the league and has the potential of being a first-round pick, then there is a strong chance he declares for the upcoming draft. If not, then he could opt to return for one more year with the Crimson Tide.

Ty Simpson initially joined Alabama in 2022 as a true freshman, where he was given a redshirt year that season. Since then, he remained as the backup for three years before being named the starter at the beginning of the 2025-26 campaign. In his first year as the Crimson Tide starter, Simpson recorded 3,567 passing yards and 30 total touchdowns (28 passing, two rushing) while completing 64.5% of his pass attempts.

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. has Simpson ranked as his No. 3 quarterback prospect behind No. 1 Fernando Mendoza and No. 2 Dante Moore. However, there is a chance Moore decides to stay with the Oregon Ducks for next season, which would jump the Alabama quarterback to No. 2 on his early draft projections.