The Alabama football program is trying to regroup after a tough loss in the College Football Playoff, to Indiana. Alabama just lost a starting offensive lineman, as right tackle Wilkin Formby entered the transfer portal on Sunday.

“(Formby) started 14 games this year for the Tide this year and started two games at right tackle in 2024. He brings 1,070 snaps over 27 games,” ESPN's Pete Thamel posted to X, formerly Twitter.

If Formby does indeed leave the program, Alabama will have to find a body to replace him on the offensive line. He is likely to get tons of interest from other power 4 schools, that are looking to bolster their pass and run protection.

The Crimson Tide got beat soundly by the Hoosiers in the CFP quarterfinals, 38-3. It was seen as an embarrassing defeat for Alabama.

Alabama has work to do this offseason

The Crimson Tide are used to competing for national championships. That hasn't been happening under head coach Kalen DeBoer, who just finished his second year at Alabama. In 2024, his squad failed to earn a CFP bid.

Article Continues Below

This season, Alabama was able to get in as an at-large. The Crimson Tide looked sluggish and lost though against Indiana, in the CFP quarterfinal game. Alabama had to bench starting quarterback Ty Simpson, who got hurt. The squad meanwhile mustered just 193 offensive yards on the day.

DeBoer was brutally honest after the game about his team's performance. The Alabama coach felt that Indiana got whatever they wanted.

“They just execute on a high level, and everyone feeds off each other, and it’s both sides of the ball. It’s not just one thing,” DeBoer told reporters, per Newsweek.

The Crimson Tide must now find the right pieces to move forward. Alabama is expected to be very active in the transfer portal this offseason. One area where Alabama will need help is on the offensive line, as several linemen have now moved on including Formby.

Alabama also lost defensive star Keon Keeley to the transfer portal on Sunday, per ESPN, as well as wide receiver Rico Scott. Scott's departure was first reported by On3.