For a quarter and a half, Alabama football looked dead in the water. Trailing 17-0 to the Oklahoma Sooners in the first round of the College Football Playoff, the flashbacks to their regular-season loss in Norman were getting vivid.

Then, Ty Simpson and Lotzeir Brooks flipped the script entirely.

In a stunning display of resilience, Alabama rattled off 24 unanswered points to storm back and take the lead, with the Simpson-to-Brooks connection serving as the catalyst. The defining moment came early in the third quarter when Simpson dropped a dime to Brooks in the corner of the end zone for a 30-yard touchdown.

Ty Simpson 🚀 Lotty Brooks Alabama has scored 24 unanswered points🤯pic.twitter.com/oUv7gxJxUZ — PFF College (@PFF_College) December 20, 2025 Expand Tweet

That strike didn’t just give Alabama a 24-17 lead; it completely sucked the air out of Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

Brooks has been the revelation of the night for the Tide offense. The freshman receiver sparked the initial comeback in the second quarter with a gutsy 10-yard touchdown catch on 4th-and-2, cutting the deficit to 17-7. He followed it up with the go-ahead score in the third, bringing his total to four catches for 74 yards and two touchdowns.

The turnaround was aided by a massive defensive swing just before halftime, a 50-yard pick-six by Zabien Brown that tied the game at 17-17. But it was Simpson’s poise coming out of the locker room that established Alabama's dominance. After starting 9-of-16 for 103 yards in the first half, the Tide quarterback settled in, punishing the Sooners' secondary for loading the box against the run.

From down 17-0 to commanding the game, Alabama has turned a potential blowout loss into a showcase of championship DNA. If Simpson and Brooks keep this rhythm, the Tide might just be rolling into the quarterfinals.