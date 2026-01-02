The Alabama Crimson Tide suffered a brutal 38-3 loss to the Indiana Hoosiers in the Rose Bowl on Thursday. It was an embarrassing display for the Crimson Tide, as the team just couldn't do much of anything throughout the contest.

Sports fans and analysts hopped on social media to share their reactions to the outcome of the game. Many clowned Alabama for its poor performance, while others seem to be in shock that Indiana was able to completely demolish the Crimson Tide. Additionally, some individuals went as far as to claim that Alabama had no business even being in the College Football Playoff.

Chris Fowler: "Alabama being humiliated by this Indiana team." Kirk Herbstreit: "Yeah, this is embarrassing." 🏈🎙️ #CFP pic.twitter.com/QpvIVah0PV — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 2, 2026 Expand Tweet

“The sentence Indiana is kicking the crap out of Alabama in football has never been uttered in world history until today,” said sports personality Darren Rovell.

Notre Dame fans watching Indiana dominate Alabama pic.twitter.com/k00TRNJ9Wk — Grant (@grantsglimpse) January 1, 2026

Will Compton of “Bussin' with the Boys” asked, “Remember when college football’s Deep State saved this Alabama team after they got murdered in the SEC Championship?”

The entire country watching Alabama get annihilated in the Rose Bowl: pic.twitter.com/ZxlMcUabos — ℍ𝕒𝕞𝕚𝕝𝕥𝕠𝕟⚡️ (@HamDawg115) January 1, 2026

“Indiana looks like Alabama used to look under [Nick] Saban. Just physically kicking Bama's a**,” said Brandon Walker of Barstool Sports.

“Alabama has been eliminated from the Playoffs” The entire country: pic.twitter.com/LWTwAaXQJ2 — Nick Perkins (@NickyPerkss) January 2, 2026

The Super 70s Sports account proclaimed, “Maybe Alabama can play Texas Tech next week in the We F****** Suck Bowl presented by Zero Offense.”

It was truly a struggle for the Crimson Tide on Thursday. Quarterback Ty Simpson was forced to leave the game early after reaggravating an injury in his right elbow. He finished the day with just 67 passing yards and a 75.0% completion percentage. As a team, the offense only managed to record 193 total yards against Indiana in the Rose Bowl.