The college football transfer portal is officially open and will remain open until January 16. Numerous student-athletes are on the move, and it appears the Alabama Crimson Tide is going to lose a former five-star plus wide receiver this offseason through the portal.

Reports indicate that Jaylen Mbakwe is officially entering the transfer portal, according to Hayes Fawcett of Rivals and On3 Sports. Mbakwe will have two years of eligibility remaining, making him an enticing wideout in the transfer portal for many teams around the nation.

“BREAKING: Alabama WR Jaylen Mbakwe is entering the transfer portal, he tells On3 Sports. The 6'0, 188 lbs WR will have 2 years of eligibility left. [He] was ranked as a Five-Star Plus+ Recruit in the 2024 Class (per On3).”

Mbakwe, who will be a junior next season, was initially recruited as a defensive back. He played in Alabama's secondary in the 2024-25 campaign, where he recorded 15 combined tackles (12 solo), one tackle for a loss, and an interception through 12 games played. He was moved to wide receiver at the beginning of this season, where he recorded 55 yards on three receptions.

The former five-star plus recruit will likely be seeking an opportunity to join a program that will give him more playing time. He is a highly graded athlete who has the chance to become a primary target elsewhere after being more of a backup option for Alabama for two seasons.

Due to his versatility, it is not clear if Jaylen Mbakwe will remain as a wide receiver on his eventual new team. There is a chance he returns to playing defensive back once he signs with a program in the transfer portal.