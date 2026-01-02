The Alabama Crimson Tide was eliminated from the College Football Playoff on Thursday after sustaining a 38-3 loss to the Indiana Hoosiers in the Rose Bowl. It was one of those games where head coach Kalen DeBoer and his team just couldn't get anything rolling, as it was one of the most embarrassing losses in program history.

After the tough loss, DeBoer summed up the defeat with a blunt six-word comment during the postgame press conference. While sitting next to some Alabama players, the 51-year-old coach shared his disdain for losing.

“Losing doesn't sit well with us,” said DeBoer.

Unfortunately, Kalen DeBoer is going to have to sit with this loss for several months until the 2026-27 season begins in August. At the very least, there will be plenty of things keeping DeBoer and the Crimson Tide busy until then. The transfer portal officially opens on Friday, January 2. So, the six-year head coach will have plenty to do to keep his mind off the embarrassing Rose Bowl loss.

Alabama ends the season with an 11-4 record. However, two of the losses came in the postseason. The Crimson Tide suffered a 28-7 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship. They entered the College Football Playoff with three losses on the record, and the committee's decision to grant the program a playoff berth came with much controversy.

We'll see what the future holds for Alabama. There were rumors that Kalen DeBeor may leave for a different head coaching position. However, nothing has come to fruition, and he seems to be in place to retain his job for next season. Through two years of coaching the Crimson Tide, DeBoer holds a record of 20-7. This season was his first reaching the CFP with Alabama.