The Alabama Crimson Tide parted ways with offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic on Friday after two seasons with the Crimson Tide, per Alex Scarborough of Bama247. Kapilovic joined head coach Kalen DeBoer's inaugural staff in 2024 after spending three years at Michigan State, where he worked as offensive line coach, run game coordinator, and assistant head coach. Before that, he coached at Colorado in 2019 and held multiple positions at North Carolina from 2012 to 2018.

Kapilovic faced an uphill climb in Tuscaloosa trying to get the offensive line to gel. Alabama entered the 2025 season with high expectations, boasting three preseason All-SEC selections: left tackle Kadyn Proctor, center Parker Brailsford, and right guard Jaeden Roberts, but the unit struggled to meet projections. The Crimson Tide averaged just 104.1 rushing yards per game, ranking 125th out of 136 FBS teams, and gained 3.35 yards per carry, the second-lowest in the SEC. The line allowed 32 sacks in 15 games, the fourth most in the conference, and was responsible for the highest number of pressures in the SEC with 183, according to Pro Football Focus.

The offensive line rotation was extensive throughout the season. Alabama used eight different linemen for 170 or more snaps, with multiple position shifts failing to bring cohesion to the unit. Wilkin Formby moved from right tackle to right guard, while Geno VanDeMark and Kam Dewberry split duties at left guard. Preseason All-SEC selection Roberts lost his starting role and was mostly a reserve this past season. Quarterback Ty Simpson faced significant pressure in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals, sustaining an injury in the first half, while the rushing attack remained largely ineffective.

The end of the season brought a major turnover in the offensive line room. Proctor and Brailsford declared for the 2026 NFL Draft, Formby transferred to Texas A&M, and Dewberry and VanDeMark exhausted their eligibility. Only Michael Carroll, a freshman All-American in 2024, returns as a starter. Reserve linemen Olaus Alinen, Arkel Anugwom, Micah DeBose, and Roq Montgomery also departed via the transfer portal.

Article Continues Below

The Crimson already acted to replenish the room, adding six transfers: Kaden Strayhorn (Michigan), Ty Haywood (Michigan), Racin Delgatty (Cal Poly), Nick Brooks (Texas), Ethan Fields, and Jayvin James (Mississippi State). Alabama also brought in five freshmen from the 2026 signing class: Bryson Cooley, Chris Booker, Bear Fretwell, Jared Doughty, and Tyrell Miller.

Kapilovic becomes the first assistant coach to depart the staff this offseason. Wide receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard left for a head coaching job at Oregon State, and quarterbacks coach Nick Sheridan took an offensive coordinator role at Michigan State.

The Crimson Tide will now search for a new offensive line coach to lead a revamped unit in DeBoer's third season. Names reportedly under consideration include Los Angeles Rams tight ends coach Scott Huff and former Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman.