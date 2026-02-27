The New York Mets believe Freddy Peralta is the missing link to a deep postseason run in 2026, and they are reaffirming their confidence by naming him the starting pitcher for their Opening Day game against the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates. Nolan McLean had a compelling case after recording a magnificent 2.06 ERA and 57 strikeouts in his first 48 MLB innings, but manager Carlos Mendoza is trusting Peralta's credentials. Naturally, the veteran right-hander is delighted.

“Excited, it feels like a commitment for me and my family too to be able to get the ball on the first day,” he told reporters, per SNY, after tossing three scoreless innings in the Mets' 14-3 win versus the St. Louis Cardinals.

Considering New York did not give up a ton (comparatively speaking) to acquire Peralta from the Milwaukee Brewers, it is easy for some to call this a one-year rental. President of baseball operations David Stearns wants to keep the team's options open, but the Mets' decision to name the two-time All-Star the de facto ace of the staff is certainly notable.

Freddy Peralta talks about being named the Mets' Opening Day starter

Mets aim to keep Freddy Peralta's spirits high

Although players will claim such moves are unimportant to them, there is a certain level of trust that comes with receiving the Opening Day start. Peralta will now enter the new campaign without a reason to question his future with the organization, thereby potentially making him more amenable for contract extension discussions. This is not an act of charity, however. The 29-year-old hurler secured the top slot in the rotation on his own merit.

Freddy Peralta finished fifth in the 2025 National League Cy Young race after notching a 2.70 ERA and 204 strikeouts in 176 2/3 innings of work. He held hitters to a stingy .327 slugging percentage and .603 OPS, serving as one of the biggest reasons for the Brewers' MLB-best 97-65 regular season record. The Dominican Republic native helped Milwaukee transition from Corbin Burnes, and he will now be tasked with stabilizing the Mets' rotation.

Peralta likely knew he had a good shot at taking the hill on March 26, but he still appreciates the faith New York is placing in him during his first (and possibly only) year with the squad. Fastball Freddy has 27 days to ramp up before his Citi Field showdown with the phenomenal Paul Skenes.