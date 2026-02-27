The Nike Air Jordan Retro release calendar continues to grow throughout 2026 as fans and sneakerheads will be treated to a number of hyped releases in the coming months. Jordan Brand has been keeping things fresh in updating never-before-seen colorways onto retro classics, so this upcoming Jordan 5 Retro OG release will have all the Halloween vibes necessary for the time of year.

The Air Jordan 5 was first released in 1990 and was one of the first campaigns to feature Spike Lee's character Mars Blackmon alongside Jordan. Designed by legendary sneaker architect Tinker Hatfield, the Jordan 5 was made to resemble the fighter planes of World War II.

Releasing in iconic colorways like the original Fire Red, Black Metallic, and Grape, the Air Jordan 5 has been a favorite silhouette for collaborators and Nike testing new concepts. Come this October, we'll see a blacked-out silhouette in time for Halloween that could become an instant classic with fans.

Air Jordan 5 OG “Halloween”

BREAKING: 2026 “Halloween” Air Jordan 5 OG is expected to feature Glow-in-the-Dark stitching on the upper! 👀🧟‍♂️🔦 Dropping on October 24th. Full-family sizing. Coming in this color-blocking. 📝: @zSneakerHeadz @sneakermarketro @sneakerfiles pic.twitter.com/NdUmNNkrqq — zSneakerHeadz (@zSneakerHeadz) February 26, 2026



The Jordan 5 “Halloween” arrives in Black/Multi-Color for a simple, yet effective blacked-out silhouette. While we're still awaiting official retailer images, outlets are expecting the shoe to feature black components throughout the majority of the upper and tongue, likely coming in a short nubuck or waxed suede. Vibrant pops of orange are seen along the midsole “teeth” as well as the OG 23 stitched along the heel.

Further details include the reports that the black upper will feature contrast stitching that glows in the dark to further the Halloween theme. The OG Nike Air on the back heel will be outlined in orange stitching as the shoes are based in green glow translucent outsoles.

We're still awaiting official word from Nike on these, but the Air Jordan 5 “Halloween” is expected to land October 24, 2026 for a standard retail tag of $220. Expect a release on Nike SNKRS app and be sure to grab a pair as fans are already calling this one of the best Air Jordan releases for the 2026 calendar year.