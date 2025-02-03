As National Signing Day closes in, the Alabama Crimson Tide is locked in a battle with Texas for a recruit. Also, Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer reunited with Ryan Grubb, adding him to the staff, according to a post on X by Adam Rittenberg.

Sources: Alabama is set to hire Ryan Grubb as offensive coordinator. Grubb is rejoining Kalen DeBoer with the Tide.

Grubb served as DeBoer’s offensive coordinator at Sioux Falls, Eastern Michigan, Fresno State, and Washington.

Alabama's Kalen DeBoer moved fast to get Grubb back

DeBoer had hinted earlier in the week about the possible reunion, according to tuscaloosanews.com.

“We go way back,” DeBoer said. “Great friend of mine. I think the world of him as a football coach and obviously as a person too. I know he is working through his process just after what last season brought. Just kind of see what he does there. Here for him whenever he needs me, and that's always going to be the case.”

It appeared Grubb would be directing the offense last season with Alabama. However, he moved on to the job as the Seahawks offensive coordinator. The Tide turned the offense over the Nick Sheridan.

Under Sheridan, Alabama ranked No. 39 in the country in yards per game. However, the team proved more successful in putting points on the board. The Tide’s average of 35.5 tied for No. 15 in the country.

Grubb served as an offensive coordinator for nine seasons at the college level. His teams topped over 400 yards per game in six of those seasons. The Huskies 2022 offense put up an average of over 515 yards a contest.

It didn’t turn out to be quite as successful with the Seahawks. They finished middle of the road in 2024 with 332.2 yards per game, good enough for No. 14 in the league.

Ryan Grubb's tenure lasted one year with Seahawks

Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald parted ways with Grubb in early January. Macdonald said the offense didn’t meet his expected direction, according to seahawks.com.

“It just didn't manifest itself the way that we expected,” Macdonald said. “The offense, the direction that was going, it just wasn't the way that I wanted it to go.

“We want it to mirror our football team. All the things we've been talking about. It isn't that we weren't doing these things on offense throughout the year. We've done a lot of great things. But we want our offense to be a physical unit and dictate terms to the defense, and play complementary football. And get the ball to our playmakers frequently in space, (letting) our quarterback play fast. We were doing a lot of those things, offensively. We just decided to go a different direction. It really just was an alignment thing and a vision thing, and that's why we made the decision.”