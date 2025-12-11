The Atlantic Coast Conference went into chaos toward the end of 2025 thanks to Duke. The Blue Devils sparked College Football Playoff conversations by winning the conference, despite having five losses. But is it Duke, Miami or Virginia who claim first in the final ACC power rankings?

1. Miami (+2)

Mario Cristobal manages to get Miami into the CFP through all the uncanny moments this conference endured. If the Hurricanes advance to the semifinals, Carson Beck could face his old team Georgia.

2. Duke (+4)

Yes, Duke pulls off the absurd feat of winning the ACC at 8-5. Even Manny Diaz lobbied for a “doomsday” scenario for the CFP. But they get the Sun Bowl on New Year's Eve.

3. Virginia (-2)

The Cavaliers stumbled hard after having the clearest path to the postseason. Credit Tony Elliott for keeping his head coaching job. But the expectations will rise in Charlottesville — with UVA fans hoping the Cavs can finish the job.

4. SMU (-2)

The Mustangs rose as another who squandered their ACC title game chances. Now they get Arizona and a trip to San Diego.

5. Pittsburgh (-1)

Staying with the theme of teams that blew opportunities, Pitt was one during the final regular season week. Would've been the Panthers' first-ever ACC title game appearance.

6. Georgia Tech (-1)

Chip Kelly sparked intrigue by roaming around Yellow Jackets practice. Because he's seeking the offensive coordinator spot under Brent Key. A Kelly arrival will spark top 10 chatter for next season.

7. Wake Forest (-)

Jake Dickert turned the Demon Deacons into a feel good story in the ACC. Fans around Winston-Salem now envision a conference title run soon under him.

8. Clemson (-)

Dabo Swinney managed to avoid joining the long list of coaching dismissals with getting the Tigers to a bowl game. But the temperature underneath his seat will rise entering 2026 if he has a repeat of this season.

9. North Carolina State (-)

Dave Doeren holds this rare claim in Raleigh: He's the only NC State HC to lead four straight bowl appearances twice. But he needs to snap a five-game bowl skid or Wolf Pack fans will become restless.

10. Cal (-)

Tosh Lupoi's first official act as Cal head coach? Fly to Hawaii and win over prized true freshman Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele. Now comes hiring a new offensive coordinator to raise the QB's game and build the new Golden Bears.

11. Louisville (-)

Cardinal fans need to hope UL holds onto Jeff Brohm. Michigan could be lurking with Brohm having past success in the Big Ten.

12. Florida State (+3)

Mike Norvell is another avoiding the unemployment line. But like Swinney, 2026 becomes a make-or-break season.

13. North Carolina (-)

Bill Belichick survived season one of a firestorm. Yet the pressure builds higher from here. Fans will call for his and even Jordon Hudson's dismissal if there's a slow start next season.

14. Stanford (-)

Andrew Luck is turning to a man he once beat out for starting QB in Palo Alto. Tavita Pritchard is taking over a reclamation project here though.

15. Virginia Tech (-3)

James Franklin is building with past Penn State coaches. Plus pulled off a fast-rising recruiting class. Could the Hokies start 2026 ranked?

16. Boston College (+1)

The Eagles waited until the end of the season to finally move out of the bottom. But Bill O'Brien must turn things around the next time he hits the field with BC.

17. Syracuse (-1)

Fran Brown can recruit. But he has a lot to rebound with after the debacle of 2025.