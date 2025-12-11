After one year of Frank Reich leading the team in an interim status, Stanford hired former quarterback Tavita Pritchard as its full-time head coach for the 2026 college football season. The Cardinal now have a firm direction under general manager Andrew Luck, but are still not deemed a successful program.

Given everything involved in the current state of college football, Stanford is considered one of the toughest programs to coach in 2026. The Cardinal were voted as the toughest job in the sport, according to a recent poll on ‘The Athletic.'

“The most recent headwinds across the sport have left Stanford in the wilderness,” the article read. “The university's administration was late to adapt to NIL. Rigorous academic and admission standards make it difficult to add talent through the transfer portal. And the latest wave of realignment resulted in the Cardinal landing in the ACC — an unnatural fit with no real connection to the rest of the schools in the league besides rival Cal.”

Stanford has not had a winning season since 2018, well before the current NIL and college football transfer portal era. That season also marked the last of the Cardinals' sustained success and the beginning of the end for former head coach David Shaw.

The program rose to national prominence under Jim Harbaugh, who ultimately left in 2011, after leading Stanford to a 12-1 season, capped with an Orange Bowl victory over Virginia Tech. Harbaugh subsequently departed for the NFL and tabbed Shaw as his successor.

Stanford enters new era under Tavita Pritchard

Article Continues Below

Although the 2025 season was a clear transitional year for the Cardinal, they still managed to improve under Reich. The former NFL head coach plans to remain with the team as an advisor as Stanford attempts to continue its upward trajectory with Pritchard.

The 38-year-old Pritchard, who spent one year as Luck's backup before transitioning to coaching, accepted his first head coaching job. He transitions into the position after three seasons as the Washington Commanders' quarterbacks coach, which followed 14 years as an assistant for the Cardinal.

The Luck-Pritchard regime puts two former players who engineered Stanford's last successful stint back in charge of the program. The former teammates have a steep uphill battle to climb together, but the ACC appears to be wide open ahead after a disappointing 2025 season.