The Alabama football team is 1-1 after getting a win against UL Monroe last weekend. However, the sting of the Crimson Tide's Week 1 loss against Florida State is still lingering. Kalen DeBoer is in his second year as head coach at Alabama, and fans already want him gone after the disastrous start to the season. There is a lot of pressure on him and this team to turn things around, and with one loss already on the resume, there isn't much room for error.

If the Alabama football team ends up going 10-2, it will probably make the College Football Playoff. However, with how the team looked against Florida State and the way the schedule shapes out, that will not be easy. The pressure is on.

“For all the positive sentiment that you could potentially garner from coming out, answering the critics and playing well and controlling your own effort level, they still have zero margin for error now that Week 1 put them totally behind the eight ball,” Fox college football analyst Joel Klatt said during a recent episode of his podcast. “Zero margin for error, both in their play on the field and in the sentiment surrounding the program. They're going to get no benefit of the doubt whatsoever the rest of the year.”

A lot of Alabama fans have already turned on Kalen DeBoer, and while the Crimson Tide can probably afford two losses, they won't want to see how the fan base will react to another defeat.

“Those fans are invested down there, and they clearly don't like what they saw against Florida State,” Klatt continued. “Maybe you get some of them back on your side against UL Monroe, but it's not going to last for long. So there's no margin for error as it comes to sentiment. They go out there and don't play well again, don't give great effort again, and boom, forks are out again.”

The Alabama football team has a big one this week against Wisconsin, but the Crimson Tide are expected to win easily. DeBoer and the Tide will really feel the pressure in Week 5 on the road against Georgia.