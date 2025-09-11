After getting an encouraging update last week, Wisconsin football faces a major setback as quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. will likely miss the game when the Badgers visit No. 19 Alabama on Saturday. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports that Edwards sprained his knee in the season opener against Miami University and remains week-to-week. While he plans to travel with the team and warm up, Wisconsin’s Billy Edwards Jr. will likely miss the highly anticipated clash with Alabama football.

The injury comes at a challenging time for Wisconsin football. They are preparing for one of their toughest nonconference road games in recent memory. Edwards transferred from Maryland in the offseason. He plays a key role in the Badgers’ new-look offense under head coach Luke Fickell. His dual-threat ability gives the team versatility and helps Wisconsin adjust its offensive schemes. This makes his absence a significant blow.

Without Edwards, the Wisconsin Badgers will rely on backup quarterbacks to lead the offense. The coaching staff now must rework the game plan against an Alabama football team known for its defensive speed and physicality. Facing Kalen DeBoer's squad in Tuscaloosa always presents a challenge. Doing so without the starting quarterback raises the stakes even higher.

Despite the injury, Wisconsin expects Edwards to recover soon. He remains week-to-week and could return later in the season as Big Ten play intensifies. However, Saturday’s matchup gives other players the chance to step up and prove themselves against elite competition.

For Alabama football, this development may affect how their defense prepares. They know that Wisconsin’s Billy Edwards Jr. will likely sit out. Still, the Badgers must prepare for Alabama’s ability to exploit mismatches and create turnovers. Wisconsin football enters this contest as the underdog. The team’s resilience will face a true test on one of college football’s biggest stages.