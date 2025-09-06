Alabama football fans are getting used to life without Nick Saban, and so far, it has been a big change. Kalen DeBoer took over when Saban decided to retire, and his first season wasn't bad, but it wasn't good either. The Crimson Tide missed out on the College Football Playoff after going 9-3 in the regular season, and after losing their bowl game, it officially became the first season since 2007 that they didn't win 10 games. Then last week, Alabama started the 2025 season off with a 14-point loss against Florida State as 14-point favorites.

It's safe to say that Alabama football fans are not feeling good about the program under Kalen DeBoer. Expectations were high coming into this season, but after losing to Florida State, things are looking bleak. Now, Alabama fans are willing to go to extremes to get DeBoer out.

DeBoer signed a big contract, so the buyout on his contract is a lot of money. One Alabama fan is hoping that she wins the $2 billion power ball so that she can pay the buyout for DeBoer, and she also wants to get rid of Alabama AD Greg Byrne.

“What I'd do with the first 70 million, I'd pay off Kalen DeBoer and get him the heck out of the University of Alabama, and then I'd take whatever else it took to get rid of the AD,” the fan said in an interview.

We are just one week into DeBoer's second season with Alabama, and the fans are ready to run him out of town already. This season is far from over, as the Crimson Tide still have everything in front of them. However, the schedule is not easy, and there is clearly a lot that this team needs to fix.

It will be interesting to see how Alabama football fans welcome Kalen DeBoer into Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday night when the Crimson Tide play their home opener against UL Monroe. The game will get underway at 7:45 ET.