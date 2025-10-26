The Alabama Crimson Tide survived yet another SEC thriller on Saturday, outlasting South Carolina 29-22 in a comeback that tested every bit of their championship mettle. It came just days after head coach Kalen DeBoer had to rework his offensive plans, ruling out freshman wide receiver Lotzier Brooks before the matchup.

Brooks’s absence opened the door for Germie Bernard to take on a bigger role, and he more than delivered. Bernard not only caught the game-tying touchdown late in the fourth quarter but also sealed the victory with a 25-yard touchdown run in the final seconds.

After the game, DeBoer couldn’t have been more complimentary. Speaking to reporters, he said, “We’ve got all the trust in the world,” referring to Bernard’s reliability under pressure, via reporter Nick Kelly on X (formerly Twitter).

Bernard’s performance came at the perfect time for a Crimson Tide team that found itself down 22-14 midway through the fourth quarter. Quarterback Ty Simpson—who continues to build a Heisman-worthy resume rallied the offense for 15 unanswered points. His poise under fire and Bernard’s versatility helped Alabama avoid a potentially devastating upset loss on the road.

The Tide’s offensive balance was key, but so was their defense’s resilience. With the score tied 22-22, Alabama forced a late fumble on South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers, setting up the final drive. Moments later, Bernard’s touchdown run punctuated a dramatic comeback and preserved Alabama’s playoff hopes.

After the win, Crimson Tide fans erupted online, celebrating the team’s grit and Bernard’s heroics. “Gutsy play call, love it,” one fan wrote, while another summed up the collective stress of the night: “I was as nervous as a long-tailed cat in a room full of rocking chairs! Roll Tide Roll!”

The victory improves Alabama to 7-1 on the season and keeps them firmly in the hunt for both the SEC Championship and College Football Playoff. With a bye week up next before a critical matchup against No. 20 LSU, DeBoer’s squad will use the extra time to recover and continue building around players like Germie Bernard, who proved on Saturday that trust isn’t just earned in practice but in the biggest moments of the season.